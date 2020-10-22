Gov’t to expand economy with iron, steel

File photo

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh has noted that for a long time Ghana has been sitting on another mineral that has the potential to catapult the local economy but it hasn’t been given much attention.

This, according to him, is iron, the bedrock for the Iron and Steel industry and the base material for the automobile industry.



To promote and develop an integrated iron and steel industry, Mr Adsomah-Cheremeh said the government has through an Act of Parliament, (Act 988) in March, 2019 established the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC).



Within the next three years, GIISDEC is strategically positioned to develop Sheini and Oppong- Manso Iron Ore deposit.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday October 21, he said “The Corporation since its establishment has achieved the following: Signed MOU with GEM GLOBAL to expand and develop the Oppong Manso iron ore deposit and its environment and to build an iron ore refinery. Reviewing existing geological data undertaken by Emmaland Resources in the Sheini Hills to confirm the state and economic viability of the iron ore deposit.

“Reviewing existing geological data undertaken by GEM Global in the Oppong Manso exploration sites to confirm the state and economic viability of the iron ore deposit.



“GIISDEC has also partnered with Ghana Geological Survey Authority to evaluate and confirm the discovery of iron ore deposit in the following locations: Akpafu-Bowiri, Jasikan Bodad, Baglo Kute, KwameKrom, Kadjebi Akokrowa, Krachi-Nkwanta.



“Ladies and Gentlemen, to ensure harmony in the development of the Iron and Steel industry and the environment, GIISDEC has: Profiled all Key stakeholders in the Iron and Steel Industry, Commenced engagement with key traditional leaders, Commenced a comprehensive community engagement process with affected communities.



“Ladies and Gentlemen, GIISDEC has also initiated the engagement of investors interested in the iron and steel industry.”