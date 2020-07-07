Business News

Gov’t to reposition manufacturing to lead post-coronavirus economy revival

Robert Ahomka–Lindsay, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, has said government is ready to reposition the manufacturing sector to help lead the economic revival of the country as plans are far afoot for a post COVID-19 economy.

Speaking at the 2020 Ghana Manufacturing Awards, which was organised by Xodus Communications and came off at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra, Mr. Ahomka-Lindsay stressed that the pandemic presented the best opportunity for Ghana’s industrialisation agenda.



“Government is ready to set the parameters for the manufacturing sector to prosper and flourish. Our economy is still based too much on exports of raw materials and imports of finished goods. As an economy and a people of 30 million, this is not fit for purpose.



“We need to realise that our destiny is on our own hands and that the future lies at the heart of manufacturing and industrialization,” he stated, noting that without manufacturing locally produced Personal Protective Equipment (PEE), the impact of COVID-19 on the health infrastructure would have been more devastating.



At the event, which saw the strict observation of COVID-19 protocols, a total of 18 companies and six individuals were awarded for their continuous support in driving manufacturing and the production of local goods for both exports and the local economy.



The evening saw Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Centre adjudged the Manaufacturing Company of the Year, with its Chief Executive Officer, Samuel Amo-Tobin adjudged the CEO of the Year.

Fabrimetal Ghana Limited walked away with two awards which included the Emerging Brand of the Year and the Best Growing Manufacturing Company of the Year. Gihoc Distilleries also won the Hand Sanitizer Manufacturing Company of the Year and Beverage Manufacturing Company of the Year.



Producers of Bela Aqua, Blowchem Industries also walked away with Water Producing Company of the Year, with the Tema Lube Oil Company also picking the Lube Manufacturing Company of the Year and the Excellence in Health, Safety, Environment and Quality award.



Jay Kay Industries and Investment won the Paper Products Manufacturing Company of the Year and the Excellence in CSR award, with Nkulenu Industries also winning the Manufacturing Innovation Award.



The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry was also given a honorary award for his leadership in the manufacturing sector.



Events Director Xodus Communications, Mr Richard Abbey Jnr, said the awards seek to recognize companies who were performing both locally and globally. He said the awards looks at compelling competition in the sector and honour the companies for being excellent.

