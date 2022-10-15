0
Business

Government, BoG working hard to stabilise cedi - Kafui Amegah

Bank Of Ghana HQ The Bank of Ghana Headquarters

Sat, 15 Oct 2022 Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

A communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kafui Amegah, has stated that government and the central bank are working very hard towards stabilizing the economy and strengthening the local currency.

He says skeptics who doubt the potency of recently announced measures to curb further depreciation of the cedi must give the Central Bank the benefit of the doubt.

Kafui Amegah speaking with Kwaku Owusu Adjei on 'Adwenekasa' on Accra-based Original FM said, "there are concrete and sustainable steps being taken to shore up the economy and consequently strengthen the cedi."

Kafui Amegah announced that the government is doing a lot to implement recommendations to restructure Ghana's economy.

However, he said the government is working on fixing the situation, having agreed with mining and gas companies to sell their forex to the Bank of Ghana to stabilise the currency.

“We believe that there are a lot of speculative activities that are creating some unnecessary depreciation in the currency.”

