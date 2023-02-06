1
Government - IMF negotiations most opaque in country’s history – Agbodza

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: GNA

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority Caucus in Parliament has called on the government to provide details of projects that will be affected by the ongoing IMF negotiations.

At a Press Conference in Parliament on Monday, Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip, said the current International Monetary Fund (IMF) negotiations between the government and IMF Officials were the opaquest in the country’s history.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced the IMF deal would affect some capital-intensive projects without providing details.

Mr Agbodza, the NDC Member of Parliament for Adaklu, told the Media that over 60 projects would be affected.

“We call on the government to provide clarity on the matter and the basis for settling on each of the projects.

“Over 3 million jobs will be lost as a result of the development,” the Minority spokesperson on Roads and Transport said.

The debt exchange programme, which is a government initiative, seeks to classify domestic bonds into four categories to create fiscal space as part of preparations to qualify Ghana for an IMF loan facility.

