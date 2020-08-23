Business News

Government announces reduction in CST

NCA Director General, Joe Anokye

The government has reduced the Communications Services Tax (CST) from 9 percent to five percent, Mr Joe Anokye, Director General of the National Communications Authority has announced.

This, he explained was to enable people ,businesses and households to communicate effectively using information, communication and technology (IVT) tools to operate remotely amidst the COVID-19 pandemic period.



Speaking at the launch of the NPP's election 2020 Manifesto in Cape Coast on Saturday, Mr. Anokye asked Ghanaians to expect reduction in the cost of data and voice services.



The event is being held on the theme "Leadership of service, protecting our progress, transforming Ghana for all".



Mr Anokye said the NPP government was focused and will formalize the economy through technology as it had taken steps to achieve that.



He stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration during its eight-year term, extended broadband data connectivity to only 78 served and underserved communities but the three and half years of the NPP saw tremendous broadband data connectivity extended to 500 served and underserved communities.

He underscored the vision of the NPP administration to use technology to make life better for every Ghanaian irrespective of their status, age, gender and location.



"We will implement inclusive innovations to ensure that the visually impaired is not left out of the ongoing digital inclusion", he said.



For his part, Mr Yaw Adutwum, Deputy Minister of Education rallied the unalloyed support of Ghanaians to help retain the NPP in government saying a vote for the party in December 2020 was a vote for continuous transformation especially in the Education sector.



He said the three and half years of the NPP brought massive transformation in all levels of education as they believed that education was the difference-maker to transform society.



He hinted that the NPP government had increased feeding grant for school children by 20 percent and said more was in the offing in its second term.

