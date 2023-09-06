Government asked to solve issues facing Ghanaian youth

Independent Presidential aspirant, Dr. Sam Ankrah

Ghana’s population since 2000 has been projected to be youthful, therefore creating a large market space for the future.

Over the years, the youth have been tasked with bracing themselves for job creation and taking up entrepreneurial skills due to the current economic situation amidst political imbalances in the country.



In an interview with an Independent Presidential aspirant, Dr. Sam Ankrah, he mentioned that the government has lost track of the development of the youth in the country due to what he termed a careless attitude on the part of government and other stakeholders.



He said while the youth are struggling with unemployment, inflation-related cases, and a lack of access to quality health care and education, lawmakers and policymakers are busy debating issues over LGBTQ+.



“While the youth are struggling with unemployment, inflated criminal activity, HIV increases, and the lack of access to quality education, lawmakers have busied themselves with deliberations and debates over LGBTQ+ agenda,” he said.

According to him, the future of the country solely depends on the discoveries and development of the youth, and therefore the government needs to pay critical attention to that and help push the youth for a better Ghana. He added that the inability of successive governments to maintain a stabilised economy for the country has resulted in an overreliance on foreign aid.



He further said that the matter of LGBTQ+ has become pertinent in the discussions within the lawmaking and policymaking space due to the deplorable state of our economy and mismanagement of resources, which have left the country in the hands and control of foreign nations.



He mentioned that the country needs a more focused leader who will prioritise the development of the youth and the preservation of the country’s moral heritage, which he strongly represents. He therefore advised that the government pay critical attention to the youth and their development.