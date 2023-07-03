Government committed to providing food during fishing closed season - Minister

Fisheries and Aquaculture minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has reassured fisherfolk of government’s commitment to provide food items to fishermen and fishmongers as they mark the one month ban on fishing.

The sector Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson made the disclosure at a colourful ceremony to begin this year’s close season for fish spanning from July 1 to August 31, 2023, in Elmina in the Central Region.



Mavis Hawa Koomson in her address underscored the significance of the biological resting period hence the need to observe the resting period.



She added that the marine sub-sector has experienced a decline in fish stock level and size due to activities of over-exploitation and illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities among others.

“We all know the importance of closed season; we are aware that there’s pressure on the fish in the sea and this is due to some of our wrongful activities. Some of you use DDT, and dynamite. Other go on light fishing and so these activities deplete the fish stock in the sea. What shall we then feed on? That is why we must act to avoid running out of fish stock," she said.



Hawa Koomson added: “We know that times are hard during closed season. We appeal that you accept these items (food) that we are presenting to you. We know it may not be enough but at least it will help feed the various families during the one month ban.”