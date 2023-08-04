Government committed to transition agenda on Electric Vehicles Policy – Alhassan Tampuli

Alhassan Tampuli, Deputy Minister of Transport

The Deputy Minister of Transport, Alhassan Tampuli says the government remains committed to a gradual and convenient shift towards the use of electric vehicles in the country.

The Minister who was speaking at a consultative meeting on the Electric Vehicle policy in the Techiman Municipality indicated that this will foster collaboration and generate imports from the region’s transport ecosystem to help in the implementation of the Policy.



The Deputy Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Gushegu Constituency added the policy will help curb Global Warming.



The Deputy said plans were far advanced to ensure that the Private Sector is part of the Implementation Process of the Program to help facilitate the smooth takeoff of the policy.



The programme, along with other measures of a similar nature, is part of the government’s overall strategy to achieve a net-zero carbon future in the transport sector.



It will also aid in mitigating the harmful effects of climate change, reducing health risks, and preventing the dumping of fossil fuel vehicles in the country.

The government, under the Paris Climate Accord, has drafted a National Electric Vehicle Policy to solicit stakeholder input and enable the country to switch from the use of fossil fuel vehicles to EVs to curb greenhouse gas emissions and global warming.



The drafted policy, whose framework was developed in June 2022, is aimed at drawing up a comprehensive implementation plan and an investment strategy to ensure a seamless transition.



As part of efforts to help develop a comprehensive national electric vehicle policy document for implementation, the Ministry of Transport, in collaboration with the Ministries of Energy and Finance and with support from the Public Sector Reform for Results Project (PSRRP), is embarking on a series of stakeholder consultation forums in various regions to seek inputs towards the implementation of the policy.



He also revealed that the majority of the endeavour is being led by the private sector, and based on discussions, some have vowed to deliver over 250 charging stations across the country in phases.



He concluded that the engagements completed thus far have been mainly successful, and the inputs have been extremely impressive.