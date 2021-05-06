Government creating an enabling environment for local businesses to thrive – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment to allow indigenous businesses to thrive.

According to him, the move will also woo in foreign investors and businesses to establish their presence in Ghana.



His comments follows plans by social media giant, Twitter Inc. to set up its African headquarters in Accra.



President Akufo-Addo in an interaction with CNN’s Zain Asher said his government is making efforts at creating a level playing field for both domestic and foreign businesses to thrive.



“What we’re trying to do here in Ghana is to create a level playing field for businesses whether foreign or domestic so that people can feel free and confident about investing in our economy. Because, first of all, we are trying to manage the economy in such a way that there’s stability in the way businessmen and individuals can make decisions.”



“Before Twitter came, Google in 2019 established its first Artificial Intelligence Centre in Africa, in Ghana. This is some 18 months even before Twitter came, and we are doing all of that so they [the foreign companies] are recognizing that the Ghanaian state is stable,” the president said.



Meanwhile, Twitter Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jack Dorsey in April this year announced plans by Twitter to expand its operations and workforce in emerging markets such as Africa to attract more users.

In a tweet shared on Monday April, 12, Jack Dorsey wrote; “Twitter is now present on the continent. Thank you Ghana and @NAkufoAddo.”



Responding to the announcement, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the decision to set up a headquarters was critical for the country’s development in the technology sector.



“The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is EXCELLENT news. Gov’t and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country.



“As I indicated to @jack in our virtual meeting of 7th April 2021, this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the development of Ghana’s hugely important tech sector. These are exciting times to be in, and to do business in Ghana,” president Akufo-Addo expressed.



