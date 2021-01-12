Government doesn’t need to create new jobs – Ghana Federation of Labour

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Deputy Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour, Kenneth Koomson has criticised calls on the government to create new jobs.

According to him, Ghana is not in the place to be considering the creation of new jobs, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on many businesses.



He noted that the already existing jobs are collapsing and it would be close to impossible for the government to create any presently on such a weak foundation.



Speaking in an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM, Kenneth Koomson said.



“The already existing jobs are collapsing. So how do you build on weak structures? Most employees in the hospitality industry have lost their jobs with the few still at post receiving half of their salaries all because of the pandemic”.



With such a scenario at play, Kenneth believes the government should focus more on sustaining the few existing jobs than creating new ones.

“We have to focus on how gov’t can help sustain the few available jobs because the gov’t doesn’t have the capacity to create new ones.



The private sector needs more support to expand and employ more people”, he advised.



He urged the government to support local businesses by giving them tax exemptions just like it does for foreign businesses.



The Trades Union Congress has called on the government to direct all economic recovery and transformation programmes in its next administration to job creation.



It called for effective collaboration among stakeholders to create more and better jobs for young Ghanaians, both in the private and public sectors.