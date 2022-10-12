1
Government extends Rapid Transport Services to greater Tamale

Gt Tamale Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Sayibu with other stakeholders

Wed, 12 Oct 2022 Source: Bala Ali & Amadu Mustapha, Contributors

As part of its effort to promote a robust public transport system in the Tamale Metropolis, the government has extended the services of the Rapid Transport Services, commonly known as Ayalolo to the Metropolis.

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Sayibu, disclosed this in Tamale on Monday at a brief ceremony.

He said the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) has taken delivery of five buses to start with. A test run was conducted through identifiable routes that the buses would operate

in.

According to the minister, when the buses assume full operation on the 17th of this month, they would operate areas around the Tamale Interchange to T’Poly, Point 7 to Vitting through Anbariya Secondary School, PK Gombillah to Savelugu, Quality First to UDS, Tamale Campus and from Aboabo Commercial Bank to Nyank.

