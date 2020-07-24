Business News

Government extends free supply of water and electricity

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Thursday announced the extension of free water and electricity supplies to consumers.

The relief package was instituted by the government in response to the economic and social challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The period for water, which ended in May 2020, would be extended for additional three months while electricity will last for the next six months.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in a compassionate move during the lockdown, announced three months of free electricity for lifeline consumers and 50 percent rebate for consumers, who went beyond the lifeline threshold.



Additionally, water bills for all Ghanaians for April, May and June were taken up by the Government, following complaints of lack of potable drinking water in communities affected by the lockdown.



The Minister announced the extension of the packages in the mid-year budget review, presented on the authority of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to the nation through Parliament, in Accra.



The Minister assured Ghanaians that the Government would continue to put their aspirations first.

“That is also why we further reduced electricity prices by half and completely provided potable water for free for everybody since March this year. And we will extend it for another three months,” Mr Ofori-Atta said.



The Minister said the free water supply would be for all water consumers while the electricity supply would be limited to only lifeline consumers.



“It takes a caring government of the people, and with that, I mean, a Government of all the people, to offer cost-free water to all across the country: representing all domestic and commercial customers in Ghana for three months.”



“It takes a caring government to be for the people and for business, large and small, to choose to subsidise electricity consumption by 50 percent to 4,086,286 households and 686,522 businesses at a cost of ¢1.02 billion in three months.



“And we will extend the coverage for lifeline customers for another three months,” he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.