Government focused on tackling socio-economic problems in Ghana - Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says government is focused on tackling problems in the country, which have come about as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In an apparent, friendly response to a section of Ghanaians who have taken to social media to complain about rising cost of fuel and other goods such as cement and iron rods, Vice President Bawumia in a Facebook post acknowledged the concerns of Ghanaians and also assured Ghanaians of government’s commitment to solving the problems.



Vice President Bawumia explained that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the global economy and caused increases in prices of commodities such as oil, cement and iron rods, as well as overall cost of shipping.



Dr. Bawumia, however, expressed optimism about the way forward, adding that, the Akufo-Addo government has a track record of fixing problems in the past four years “after inheriting an economy with, no meat on the bone”.

Listing some problems that the government has fixed over the last four years, Dr Bawumia said the facts and data speak for themselves and the Akufo-Addo government has fixed and demonstrated the ability to overcome the present challenges.



He also assured the citizenry of the government’s commitment to do more for the people.



The list of problems the Akufo-Addo government has fixed, which the Vice President listed, included social intervention programmes to reduce the suffering of citizens, positive economic indicators, job creation, increased agriculture output, critical infrastructure development and digitisation of the economy to make things easy for people, among others.