Government halts restriction importation L.I in parliament

In response to resistance to the Export and Import Regulations 2023 Bill, the government has declared the suspension of the bill, thereby putting a stop to its planned passage.

The decision to halt the introduction of the bill comes after encountering substantial opposition from the Minority caucus in Parliament and various stakeholders in the trade industry, a citinewsroom.com report stated.



The primary concerns raised revolved around insufficient consultation and apprehensions regarding potential increased corruption under the proposed regulations.



Minister of Information Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah confirmed the suspension in parliament on December 7, 2023.



He emphasised that it aims to facilitate additional engagement with stakeholders to ensure a shared understanding.



"There is a need to get everyone rallying around it because it will ensure that the local production of these items is boosted," he stated.

The minister further explained the intention behind the suspension, saying, "The idea is to ensure that the outstanding stakeholders get an opportunity to have their views expressed and considered."



The Legislative Instrument had intended to impose restrictions on the importation of 22 selected essential items, including rice, tripes (yemuadie), bladders and stomachs of animals, poultry, animal and vegetable oil, margarine, and fruit juices.



Additionally, the list comprised soft drinks, mineral water, noodles and pasta, ceramic tiles, corrugated paper and paperboard, mosquito coil and insecticides, soaps and detergents, motor cars, iron and steel, cement, polymers (plastics and plastic products), fish, sugar, clothing and apparel, biscuits, and canned tomatoes.



