Government has threatened to seize our terminals over fare increments – Drivers' Union alleges

File photo of a trotro terminal

Drivers belonging to the True Drivers Union are reporting threats from the government to take over their terminals if they dare carry out an increment of fares following the hikes in the prices of fuel, spare parts, and other consumables.

In an interview with Kojo Marfo on Abusua FM's Abusua Nkommo programme, the Public Relations Officer for the Union, Yaw Berima, disclosed that the officials who have been issuing the threats contend they will not sit aloof for any driver union to make the government unpopular.



“The government has informed us that if we continue to increase lorry fares and bring them disgrace, they will close all our terminals in the country and render us jobless,” he divulged.



Shaken by the threats, Yaw Berima insisted that the drivers had decided to remain silent to continue their transport business for survival.



“We do not have lands that we are operating on; all the lands belong to the various assemblies. You can’t argue with someone who has chewed a crab before if he says he can chew a calabash.”

"Someone who was able to collapse radio stations and banks, we cannot argue with them as to whether they can do it or not. We have decided to remain silent,” he said.



Barima however took it out hard on the government, arguing that no sensible driver would support the ruling party after such threats.



He went on to issue a stern warning to the Agriculture Minister, Bryan Acheampong, regarding statements about not conceding power to any other party that wins the elections, asserting that such tactics would not be tolerated by voters.



“Those childish talks and threats will not wash in this upcoming general election. Ghanaians will vote, and they will not vote for you. No sound driver will vote for the NPP. If another candidate wins and the government says they won’t give him the mandate, we will see what happens in the country,” he dared.