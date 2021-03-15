Government hints on plans to review road tolls

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Leader of government business, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says to maintain the improvements on the country’s roads, Government will review existing road tolls and align them with current market rates.

This will form part of the framework for promoting burden-sharing as efforts are made to transform the road infrastructure in a post-COVID era.



He said the government will suspend the quarterly payment of vehicle income tax for the last quarter of this year.

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said this when he presented the 2021 National Budget and fiscal policy to the House which spells out full details of the economic recovery programme put in place by the Akufo-Addo government, that is the Ghana CARES (Obaatan Pa) programme in Parliament yesterday (Friday March 12, 2021).



