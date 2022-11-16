Government holds stakeholder engagement on Ghana digital economy policy document

Head of Ghana CARES Delivery Unit at Ministry of Communications and Digitalization, Kusum Appiah

Government has commenced a stakeholder engagement on Ghana's digital economy policy document.

The engagement is to refine the policy document and subsequently issue it out for final approval.



This comes on the back of government’s plan to support Ghanaian technology entrepreneurs to build tech hubs, as well as, export IT-enabled services such as business process outsourcing (BPO).



Addressing the press at the Ghana digital economy policy workshop in Accra, the Head of Ghana CARES Delivery Unit at Ministry of Communications and Digitalization, Kusum Appiah said, “Today's event is stakeholder consultation exercise for the Ghana Digital Economy Policy document. It's just a standard process of policy development where we open up the draft policy that has been developed to a wide group of stakeholders from government, private sector, civil societies, academia, even from the general public.”



“We just listen to challenges, thoughts, expectations, contributions that they have to the action development of the policy. The next step after this stakeholder consultation will be for us to refine the policy document and then issue it out for final approval,” he added.

It would be recalled that government in November 2020 launched the Ghana CARES Obaatanpa programme.



The programme was aimed at creating jobs to curb the high unemployment rate.



