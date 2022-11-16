0
Menu
Business

Government holds stakeholder engagement on Ghana digital economy policy document

Kusum Appiah Head of Ghana CARES Delivery Unit at Ministry of Communications and Digitalization, Kusum Appiah

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government has commenced a stakeholder engagement on Ghana's digital economy policy document.

The engagement is to refine the policy document and subsequently issue it out for final approval.

This comes on the back of government’s plan to support Ghanaian technology entrepreneurs to build tech hubs, as well as, export IT-enabled services such as business process outsourcing (BPO).

Addressing the press at the Ghana digital economy policy workshop in Accra, the Head of Ghana CARES Delivery Unit at Ministry of Communications and Digitalization, Kusum Appiah said, “Today's event is stakeholder consultation exercise for the Ghana Digital Economy Policy document. It's just a standard process of policy development where we open up the draft policy that has been developed to a wide group of stakeholders from government, private sector, civil societies, academia, even from the general public.”

“We just listen to challenges, thoughts, expectations, contributions that they have to the action development of the policy. The next step after this stakeholder consultation will be for us to refine the policy document and then issue it out for final approval,” he added.

It would be recalled that government in November 2020 launched the Ghana CARES Obaatanpa programme.

The programme was aimed at creating jobs to curb the high unemployment rate.

ESA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured