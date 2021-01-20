Government in breach of Transition Act - Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu, NDC Leader in Parliament

The leader of the NDC in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has accused the government of breaching the Presidential (Transition) Act 2012 (Act 845) over the inability of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to submit handing-over notes to the legislature.

Section 6 of Act 845 stipulates that the Office of the President shall prepare a set of comprehensive handing-over notes covering the term of office of the President. These notes shall include the handing-over notes received by the President and the Ministers on assuming office.



Speaking to the press at Parliament House in Accra, Mr. Iddrisu said the President has a responsibility to respect the laws of Ghana.



“Section 6 of the Act requires that the President present handing-over notes 30 days to the presidential election. Whether all MDAs and all other public institutions have prepared handing-over notes, I am in doubt,” he said.

He added: “As we speak today, Parliament has no formal record of any handing-over notes in its possession from any MDA as required in the act. We are demanding respect and that all handing-over notes be submitted.”



With the president yet to announce nominees for ministerial positions, the leader of the NDC said the submission of the handing-over notes will help the Appointments Committee of Parliament to thoroughly vet nominees that appear before it.