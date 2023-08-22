Government increases SDGs budget to GH¢5.05bn from GH¢2.58bn

Sustainable Development Goals

The recently released 2022 SDGs Budget Report has revealed a significant boost in funds allocated for crucial sectors, underscoring Ghana's determination to stay on track towards attaining the 2030 agenda.

The SDGs Budget Report highlighted a surge in funding, with GH¢5.05 billion allocated to essential government programmes – a substantial rise compared to the 2021 allocation of GH¢2.85 billion.



The increase signifies the government's proactive approach to addressing the dire economic challenges caused by the pandemic.



The 2022 SDGs Budget Report was launched by Mr Amin Adam, Minister of State, on behalf of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



In the foreword of the 2022 SDGs Budget Report, the Minister of Finance affirmed the government’s unflinching commitment towards agenda 2023 regardless of the present economic circumstances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.



"While the road to recovery may be challenging, it also presents us with an opportunity to reimagine our future and build back better. Our commitment to the SDGs remains resolute, and the 2022 Budget and Expenditure Report demonstrates the measures we are taking to counter the effects of the global crisis and accelerate our progress” he indicated.

The fifth annual SDGs Budget Report shed light on the various strategic allocations for some designated sectors.



Agriculture, for instance, received a shot in the arm with an allocation of about GH¢514 million, aiming to fortify the sector's productivity. Meanwhile, the industry secured an allocation of about GH¢216.30 million, reflecting the government's dedication to revitalising the sector in the face of global supply chain disruptions.



Healthcare, gender equality, and education sectors also received increased funding, bolstering efforts to counteract the pandemic's adverse effects on local economic well-being.



With the year 2022 marking the transition to the 2022-2025 Medium-Term National Development Policy Framework (MTNDPF), Ghana is poised to achieve objectives and targets arising from the SDGs alongside other essential developmental strategies and frameworks.



Mr. Ofori-Atta emphasised that the government's aim is not to only recover from the pandemic effects but also to "build forward better" through the Ghana CARES Programme.

The Ghana CARES Programme, designed as a direct response to the pandemic, collaborates with development partners to invigorate the economy's productive sectors while safeguarding the vulnerable through multi-year flagship interventions.



Mr Ofori-Atta highlighted the importance of this approach, stating, "By fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors, we are leveraging the expertise, innovation, and resources of both to achieve transformative results."



As the world grappled with the ongoing impact of COVID-19, including supply shortages leading to elevated costs of living, Ghana demonstrated its resilience against these global challenges, the minister noted.



Despite the daunting circumstances, the country's commitment to the SDGs remained steadfast, and the 2022 Budget and Expenditure Report laid out tangible steps to counteract the crisis and expedite progress.



The 2022 SDGs Budget Report offered a comprehensive overview of achievements, challenges, and proactive strategies put in place to address them.

This document serves as a roadmap for the nation's journey towards sustainability, solidifying the resolve to create a better future for all Ghanaians, with no one left behind.



Dr Amin Adam, who launched the document on behalf of the Finance Minister, highlighted that the SDGs Budget Report equipped government and its partners with essential data to monitor progress across the diverse goals.



This real-time monitoring allows for an assessment of financial resource utilisation efficiency over time.



Ms. Eva Esselba Mends, Chief Director, Ministry of Finance, in her remarks, implored Ghanaians to consider shared responsibilities and collective actions to attain the SDGs through collaboration, creativity, and positive change.



According to her, the report “goes beyond being a mere compilation of numbers and figures; it is a testament to our unwavering commitment to realising the Sustainable Development Goals, demonstrating our nation's resolve to shape a better future for all”.

Present at the launch of the report were officials of the Ministry of Finance, representatives from the UNICEF and the media.