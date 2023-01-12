Government invests US$8m into construction of Ghana Automative Development Centre

About US$8 million was pumped into the construction of Ghana Automative Development Centre built in Accra, Outgoing Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has said.

Making this known at the inauguration of the centre on Thursday, January 12, 2023, he said the move by government is targeted at making Ghana the automobile manufacturing hub in West Africa.



He added that the newly outdoored Ghana Automotive Development Centre will serve as the secretariat for the automobile industry.



"Ghana is serious about becoming the manufacturing hub for auto at least in West Africa and that is why government has invested an amount of about US$8 million to acquire this facility to ensure that under one roof, the ecosystem to support this industry is present and provided," Alan Kyerematen said.



"So this building is going to be the secretariat for the auto industry development council," he added.



Alan Kyerematen also disclosed that a vehicle financing scheme would be rolled out to give room for Ghanaians to be able to afford made-in-Ghana vehicles.

Speaking in the same vein, the President of the Automotive Assemblers Association of Ghana, Jeffery Oppong Preprah said about 4,700 vehicles have been assembled so far in Ghana.



The vehicles, he said, are of high quality, and buyers would have value for their monies after purchasing the locally assembled vehicles in the country.











