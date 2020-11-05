Government is committed to adopt best agricultural practices - Dr Nurah

Dr. Nurah Gyiele, the Minister of State in-charge of Agriculture

Dr. Nurah Gyiele, the Minister of State in-charge of Agriculture has reiterated government’s commitment to adopt best agricultural practices to transform the sector and push rapid economic growth and development.

“As an emerging economy that seeks to accelerate growth and sustainable development, the country has no choice, than to adopt best agricultural practices around the world to compliment home-growth solutions for economic transformation.”



Dr Nurah, who is also the Chairman for the National Planning Committee (NPC) of the 36th National Farmers Day (NFD) said this when he addressed a durbar of chiefs and farmers at the opening of the 36th NFD celebration, and agricultural fair held in the Techiman Municipality.



Techiman, the Bono regional capital is hosting this year’s NFD on the theme: “Ensuring Agricultural Development under COVID-19; Opportunities and Challenges”, which falls on Friday November 6.



Dr Nurah explained the government had rolled out laudable agro policies, and would continue to work with countries which had prioritized the agriculture sector and adopted emerging policies that could transform the sector.



“The government is looking at the success stories of some countries and it’s ready to learn lessons and take inspirations to transform and improve on the nation’s agro-business”, he said.



This year’s NFD, Dr Nurah observed, had provided the ground for the nation to adopt new agro ideas because of the global participation in the nation’s agricultural fair.

“Agricultural fairs are strategic events that could be used to promote agricultural businesses and drive the agenda of modernization and transforming agriculture through science and technology”, he said and advised farmers, prospective investors, and agro-businesses to patronize the event, learn more and improve on their agricultural activities.



Mr Kofi Amoakohene, Bono East Regional Minister said promoting food security remained the surest way to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) two, saying, the government would continue to strengthen the capacity of farmers to improve on agro produce.



The youth, he explained, were the driving force of the national economy and the government had a focus on building their capacities to engage in commercial farming, through the provision of the requisite logistics that would aid them in the agro business.



Mr Amoakohene commended the national and regional planning committees of the NFD for their hard work, and expressed the hope that farmers would learn a lot from the agriculture fair to enhance their socio-economic activities.



Meanwhile, farmers drawn from their respective regions are showcasing their agriculture potentials at the Methodist school park, the venue of the event.