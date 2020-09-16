Business News

Government lauds CyberGhana’s NICESTEP project

Anthony Baffoe, Director of IT, Ministry of Education

Anthony Baffoe, Director of IT, Ministry of Education has lauded CyberGhana for taking steps to curb cybercrimes by rolling out NICESTEP, an initiative geared towards training of young people in software development, cyber security, artificial intelligence etc.

Addressing the media at the unveiling ceremony of NICESTEP at Tema Port on September 11, 2020, Mr Baffoe said, “This project will go a long way to equip thousands of youth with employable skills to help them combat fraudulent activities in the country”.



The National Institute for Cybersecurity, Technology and Engineering Programme, NICESTEP, is an initiative by CyberGhana and funded by UK’s RAENG, and LLYODs Register Foundation.



NICESTEP is designed to train young people in cybersecurity, software engineering, artificial intelligence and its related discipline. The training is expected to be run at top three selected technical universities in Cape Coast, Sunyani and Bolgatanga.



The project, which is the first of its kind in Ghana, comes at a time when the country’s need for cutting edge expertise to detect, analyze and mitigate the rising cases of cyberattacks is a top priority.



CyberGhana took delivery of ultra-modern equipment to set up state of the art laboratories for the project on Friday, September,11,2020.

CyberGhana, a humanitarian based Non-Governmental Organisation recognizes the fact that, there are countless young people who desire to build a career in technology, but are unable to pursue their dreams due to financial constraints.



It is in light of the above stated challenge that CyberGhana in collaboration with its international donors are providing specialized courses in IT-based engineering at no cost to the youth of this country.



The $400,000.00 skill development project is expected to be set in full gear at fully furnished cyber laboratories at partner institutions; Cape Coast Technical University, Sunyani Technical University and Bolgatanga Technical University in October 2020.





