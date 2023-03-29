Government launches $1.2 million digital skills training programme

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has launched a $1.2 million digital skills training programme.

The sector minister, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, chaired an informative leadership meeting with leaders from six (6) ministries and two (2) government offices. This strategic meeting was held to launch the training programme, named DigSMART.



The programme was developed and brought to the Government of Ghana by Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI), through the GhanaCARES "Obaatanpa" Programme's Delivery Unit, of the ministry.



The participating government bodies at the meeting were the Office of The President, Office of the Head of Civil Service, Ministry of Finance & Economic Planning, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Food & Agriculture, Ministry of Trade & Industry, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Planning, Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation.



The Deputy Minister, Honourable Ama Pomaa Boateng said, "A collaborative effort by all leaders towards digital transformation, is a critical requirement for positive impact to be made."



DigSMART (or "Digital Smartness") aims to build digital skills, culture, and leadership within the public sector to determine a more cohesive and accelerated digital transformation, for service delivery.

It will train more than hundred and seventy (170) public sector workers from various levels of leadership, management, and officers of the ministries and offices mentioned above. The training will be implemented over a six-month (6) period, from April to September 2023, at the Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence (AITI-KACE).



The training covers various aspects of digital skills and knowledge necessary for leadership and transformation in government. Participants will learn about digital strategy, digital leadership, and governance, digital transformation, and digital change management principles and processes.



DigSMART also includes an introduction to learning management systems, digital communication, and collaboration tools. The course also delves into emerging technologies such as AI (Artificial Intelligence), loT (Internet of Things), and metaverse and their applications.



This is to ensure that participants are equipped with the necessary skills to identify problems where digital technology can provide solutions, develop measurable and attainable goals, and execute digital projects that will prioritize the Ghanaian citizen's needs and experiences.

Sam Mensah-Baah, the Country Head of TBI Ghana commented that "TBI is delighted to be part of this transformational effort that will have a positive ripple effect through the corridors of government while enhancing the lives of Ghanaian citizens" DigSMART is a flagship programme for TBI Digital Academy; since it is the first-of-its-kind to be developed and brought to three (3) African countries: starting with Ghana as a pioneer and followed by Malawi and Senegal, in 2023.







SSD/FNOQ