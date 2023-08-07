Government likely to open Tamale Airport in August – Report

The new Tamale Airport Terminal

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, government will in August this month inaugurate the Tamale International Airport, according to a Citi News report.

The airport, which was constructed at an estimated cost of $70 million was expected to be completed in August 2022 but work had to be stalled due to some technical constraints.



But in recent weeks, the airport terminal has undertaken a number of test runs, paving the way for operational use after work on phase two of the project has been completed.



As part of the project design, a completely new 5km road network of the Tamale- Bolgatanga main road has been constructed for easy accessibility to the airport.



On July 29, 2023, the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GALC) commenced the gradual migration and testing of systems at the new terminal ahead of full operations for flights.



The new terminal features a VIP lounge; two (2) Boarding Gates; two (2) Self-Service Check-in Kiosks; eight (8) Check-in desks; Airline ticketing booths and Commercial Retail Areas.

Meanwhile, the government says that the phased development of the Tamale Airport forms part of an elaborate plan to make the facility an alternate Airport to Kotoka International Airport with the capability to handle Wide Body Aircraft incase of emergency situations.



MA/NOQ



