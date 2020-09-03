5
Business News Thu, 3 Sep 2020

Click for Market Deals →

Government makes US$37,050 from coronavirus testing at KIA in 2 days

Terminal 3 New Government says all travellers coming to Ghana by air are supposed to pay $150 (¢868) for COVID-19

Listen to the Article

A total of $37,050 has been generated from coronavirus testing at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) since it reopened on September 1.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) addressing a press conference by the Information Ministry on Thursday, September 3, said the Airport Health Officials have so far conducted a total of 247 COVID-19 tests since the re-opening of the airport to travellers.

According to the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, 217 tests were conducted on day one of the reopening and 30 tests the following day.

Government says all travellers coming to Ghana by air are supposed to pay $150 (¢868) for COVID-19 testing. Doing the maths, 247 tests done multiplied by the test fee ($150) gives a total of $37,050.

He indicated that none of the travellers have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Speaking on the status of the country’s COVID-19, the GHS Director-General said the country’s active cases have drastically reduced to 856.

Meanwhile, the total case count is 44,713 with 43,557 recoveries and 280 deaths.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: