Business News

Government makes US$37,050 from coronavirus testing at KIA in 2 days

Government says all travellers coming to Ghana by air are supposed to pay $150 (¢868) for COVID-19

A total of $37,050 has been generated from coronavirus testing at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) since it reopened on September 1.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) addressing a press conference by the Information Ministry on Thursday, September 3, said the Airport Health Officials have so far conducted a total of 247 COVID-19 tests since the re-opening of the airport to travellers.



According to the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, 217 tests were conducted on day one of the reopening and 30 tests the following day.



Government says all travellers coming to Ghana by air are supposed to pay $150 (¢868) for COVID-19 testing. Doing the maths, 247 tests done multiplied by the test fee ($150) gives a total of $37,050.

He indicated that none of the travellers have tested positive for Coronavirus.



Speaking on the status of the country’s COVID-19, the GHS Director-General said the country’s active cases have drastically reduced to 856.



Meanwhile, the total case count is 44,713 with 43,557 recoveries and 280 deaths.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.