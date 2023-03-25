0
Menu
Business

Government makes payments for outstanding coupons

Ken Ofori Atta Ken Ofori Atta Ken Ofori Atta Ken Ofori Atta Ken Ofori Atta Ken Ofori Atta.png Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Sat, 25 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government made an additional payment for outstanding coupons on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

According to a statement by the Finance Ministry on March 24, it explained that noted that “the payments of cover coupons on both the 2-year note that matured on February 20, 2023, and the 20-year note due on February 20, 2023.”

“Following the Press Release issued by the Ministry of Finance dated Tuesday, March 14, 2023, the government is pleased to announce that additional coupon payments have been made on Thursday, March 23, 2023,” parts of the release said.

It also noted that payments on the principal of the 2-year note maturing on February 23, 2023; as well as payments on subsequent maturities, will be communicated in due course.

The delay of the payments caused some uneasiness among bondholders but the ministry assured that the necessary steps towards the restoration of macro-economic stability.

“The Ministry of Finance once again takes this opportunity to thank all stakeholders for their patience and cooperation, as the government continues to work towards the restoration of macro-economic stability,” the statement added.



SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Uganda government responds to US threat over anti-LGBTQ+ law
Bagbin 'cautions' Afenyo-Markin
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
Related Articles: