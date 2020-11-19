Government must switch to e-procurement - Marketing Consultant

Senior Lecturer and Marketing Consultant of the Christian Service University College, Nana Danso, has advised government to employ e-procurement, as a necessary tool to aid in government spending.
According to him, the non-realization of the actual potential of e-procurement to boost the overall economy in the public sector in Ghana signifies a gap in research that needs to be filled.
This revelation was made known in a research paper on evaluating e-procurement impact in the public sector published in the Archives of Business Review.
He believes but for accountability and transparency, government needs to use e-procurement system, given the large sums of public monies being used in procurement.
The research, which is co-authored by Eric Ahudey and Andrews Ohene Darteh, both lecturers at the university college stressed that procurement processes are at the centre of most governmental hence, the need to have a system that would win the confidence of citizens.
