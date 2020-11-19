Government must switch to e-procurement - Marketing Consultant

Nana Danso, Senior Lecturer and Marketing Consultant of the Christian Service University College

Senior Lecturer and Marketing Consultant of the Christian Service University College, Nana Danso, has advised government to employ e-procurement, as a necessary tool to aid in government spending.

According to him, the non-realization of the actual potential of e-procurement to boost the overall economy in the public sector in Ghana signifies a gap in research that needs to be filled.



This revelation was made known in a research paper on evaluating e-procurement impact in the public sector published in the Archives of Business Review.

He believes but for accountability and transparency, government needs to use e-procurement system, given the large sums of public monies being used in procurement.



The research, which is co-authored by Eric Ahudey and Andrews Ohene Darteh, both lecturers at the university college stressed that procurement processes are at the centre of most governmental hence, the need to have a system that would win the confidence of citizens.