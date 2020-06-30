Business News

Government neglects rice farmers who lost their farms to bush fires - PFAG

The Head of Programs and Advocacy for the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana, Charles Nyaaba, has said the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has neglected the rice farmers who lost their farms to bush fires.

He said although the Ministry assured that they were going to be supported, that support has not come, a situation that is having a negative impact on the lives of the farmers.



“Most rice farms were burnt, I personally lost 55 acres of rice fields. We had several engagements with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and they agreed to compensate the farmers who lost our rice farms so that we will be able to farm this year,’ he said.



He further appealed to the government to assist them secure credit facilities from the banks to enable them carry out their activities in the midst of the COVID-19.

He said the banks are refusing to listen to them whenever they go for loans.



“It will be useful if government could get us inputs like fertilizer or seeds to produce and payback. They could also connect us to the banks for credit at reasonable interest rates.” he said.



“We are pleading with them to pay heed to our pleas. Usually, they don’t listen to our calls. They tell us the banks will support us. But when we go to the banks, they will also not listen to us. We need government to direct the banks to ensure full compliance from them,” he told Citi FM.

