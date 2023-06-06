0
Government on track with youth employment agenda - NPP's Richard Ahiagbah

Eric Ahiagbah Npp Comms Chief Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications director

Tue, 6 Jun 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Head of Communications of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has appealed to Ghanaians not to lose faith in the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to him, the government is on track to creating more jobs for the youth to prevent them from engaging in social vices as drug addiction and drug trafficking.

He was speaking on the disturbing emergence of some youth going into narcotics trade.

Richard Ahiagbah was worried about this trend but strongly believed the youth will adopt proper behaviors when there are jobs for them.

To him, many young people whose lives have been destroyed by hard drugs is because they were unemployed.

The NPP National Communications Director, speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show, implored the youth to "continue supporting this government for its vision to tackle the biggest problem that Ghana has with youth unemployment".

