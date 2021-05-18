Government pledges more support for airlines

Kwaku Ofori-Asiamah, Minister of Transport

The Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, says government will provide all the needed support for airlines operating in the country, including the granting of 5th Freedom Rights, in order to make Accra the true hub of the West Africa sub-region.

Fifth Freedom Rights refers to the right to carry passengers from one’s own country to a second country, and from that country onward to a third country.



Mr. Asiamah, speaking through Alhaji Amin Abdul-Rahman, the Director for Finance and Administration of the Ministry of Transport, said: “We assure you that government, through the Ministry of Transport will offer all stakeholders the needed support including the use of 5th Freedom Rights to expand routes to and from Accra.



“In so doing, this will ensure the realization of government vision of making Accra the preferred aviation hub in the West Africa sub-region.

He made these comments when United Airlines relaunched its operations after nine years of inactivity on the Washington-Accra-Washington route.



Director-General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Ing. Charles Kraikue, Speaking through Rev. Stephen W. Arthur, Director of Economic Regulation and Business Development of the GCAA, said: “Your return (United Airlines) is very dear to us as GCAA as we also mark our 35 years of being an autonomous regulator. We want to use the opportunity to encourage that United Airlines should come and add value and also enhance the air liberalization policy of government.



We expect that the passengers and the general public will benefit from the choices that you bring on-board and expect high customer service and customer satisfaction overall. We at GCAA, promise to provide all airlines safety and security at all times.”