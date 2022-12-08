Government poised on structural reforms - Deputy finance minister

Deputy Finance Minister of Ghana , Madam Abena Osei-Asare

A Deputy Finance Minister of Ghana and Member of Parliament for Atiwa East Constituency, Madam Abena Osei-Asare, has stated that the Akufo-Addo-led government is poised to embark on structural reforms with the 2023 budget.

Speaking on Ekosisen, a political show on Asempa FM on December 7, 2022, the Deputy Minister expressed worry and disappointment over how the cedi has gravely depreciated against the dollar in the year 2022.



The Finance Minister last month presented the nkabom budget for the year 2023, which has caused discussions across the length and breadth of the country. As part of the recovery of the Ghanaian economy, the Finance Minister launched the Debt Exchange Program on December 5, 2022, which has raised some concerns among domestic investors.

Touching on these issues, the Deputy Finance Minister said the Debt Exchange Programme is in place to restore confidence in the economy and bring it back to its feet. She also added that the halt of the one million Ghana Cedis per constituency, the fifty percent reduction of fuel allocation to government appointees, and salary cuts are all among other projects that the Finance Ministry, in collaboration with the government, wants to roll out to reform the economic structure.



Madam Osei-Asare pleaded with domestic investors to support the government in putting the economy back on its feet.