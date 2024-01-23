Government procures 12 modern trains from Poland to boost railway transport

The trains are said to officially arrive in the country in February 2024

The Government of Ghana has procured some new trains expected to arrive from Poland to augment railway transport in the country.

In a post shared by the Deputy Information Minister Fatimatu Abubakar via X, she confirmed the development which will see the arrival of the first units consisting of 12 modern trains for the Ghana Railways Development Authority.



The trains are said to officially arrive in the country in February 2024.



It is expected that railway operations will cover both regional and long-distance lines.





