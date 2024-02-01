Government provides vehicles to MMDAs where fish landing sites are located

Executives captured in a photo

Source: Eye on Port

In recent years, the government of Ghana has dedicated itself to the construction and rehabilitation of fishing ports and landing sites across 14 coastal communities in Ghana as part of efforts to revamp the fisheries sector and improve the livelihood of citizens.

These include Axim, Dixcove, Elmina, Winneba, Otuam, Moree, Mumford, Senya Breku, Gomoa Fetteh, Teshie, Osu, Jamestown and Keta.



According to the government, most of these are nearing 100% completion.



To support effective monitoring and coordination of the coastal fishing ports and fish landing sites project, the Ministry of Transport has procured and handed over 14 brand new Mitsubishi Pick-Ups to metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies where these project sites are located.

Speaking at a handover ceremony in Accra, Deputy Minister of Transport Alhassan Tampuli urged the beneficiary administrations to use the vehicles judiciously. He assured the press that all 14 of these projects would be ready for use by the end of the year.



“By and large, except for two or three we are 100% complete as far as all these landing beaches are concerned. There are some that we've noticed some defects so we are asking the contractor and then the consultants to go back and rectify those. We are still within the defect liability period but generally, we are done” he assured.