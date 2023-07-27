Government putting systems in place to transform the economy - Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said his government has put systems in place to transform both the economy and the nation.

He cited the issuance of Ghana card, unique identification from birth, integration of databases of bank accounts, SIM card re-registration exercise, amongst others as some ways government was gradually digitalizing the country.



Dr Bawumia asserted that the systems will encourage or compel morally upright behaviour by citizens.



He also said digitalization of the services of public institutions has reduced the high dependency on humans for work to be done.



Speaking at the 2023 Development Conference, Dr Bawumia said, “behaviour of the people determines the transformation of a nation. This is why, as a government, we have focused on putting in place systems (through digitalization) that will reduce the role of the human factor and enhance transparency."



The Vice President added that “We are putting in place systems (like unique identification from birth, integration of databases of Bank Accounts, SIM cards, Passport, DVLA, SSNIT, Births and Deaths, Ghana Health Service and the National Identification Authority) along with the digitalization of public services at various institutions.”



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) introduced some interventions such as mobile money interoperability, digital renewal of National Health Insurance, and implementation of the digital address system, among others as part of its digitalization agenda.

These, according to the government have significantly improved the economic and social lives of Ghanaians.



ESA/NOQ







Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:







