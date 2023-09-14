Government ready to assist mining companies secure investors

George Mireku Duker during the tour

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Mining , George Mireku Duker has urged mining companies in the country to avail themselves for investment opportunities as the government is ever-ready to assist them secure investment.

According to the Deputy Minister government through the strategic promotion of Ghana’s mining industry has created a pool of investors who are impressed by Ghana’s thriving and the sound legal framework of the mining industry.



These investors, Hon. Duker says are exploring opportunities to invest in Ghana’s mining sector and that the onus lies on the companies to put their house in order and make avail themselves for such opportunities.



Speaking during a working tour of Narawa Mining Company in the Eastern Region on Thursday, 14 September 2023, Hon. Mireku Duker encouraged local mining companies to approach the Ministry as his outfit is willing to assist the companies address the challenges crippling their activities.



Addressing the specific challenge of Narawa Mining Company,



he disclosed his discomfort with the seeming inactivity of the company and charged the management to resume operations as soon as possible.



He noted that the large concession granted the company cannot be left unexploited and that if there financial challenges, the company can consult the ministry to explore opportunities for capital injection by foreign investors.

“You have very large tract of concession and you need to start mining. If there’s any help that you need, you need to contact us. At the Dubai conference, we asked mining companies to come to us because I was in Australia last week and there were investors looking for opportunities to invest”, he stated.



“We have the platform to help you get investors. We are there to support you so come to us and we will help you attract supporters,” he added .



Hon. Mireku Duker also admonished Ghanaian companies to gear their recruitment policy towards the engagement of qualified persons in their catchment areas.



Mr. Richmond Asante, a mining captain of Narawa Mining Company gave a general overview of the company, disclosing their current state.



He commended the Deputy Minister for the visit and indicated the readiness of the company to undertake developmental projects once it resumes full-scale commercial operation.



The Deputy Minister was accompanied by the Eastern Regional Minister, Deputy Inspector of Mines, Advisor on Mines to the Minister and some Officials of the Ministry and Minerals Commission.