Government remains committed to SDG goal of Affordable and Clean Energy – Amin Adam

Deputy Energy Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has reiterated government’s commitment to achieving its Sustainable Development Goal of promoting Affordable and Clean Energy sources.

According to him, Ghana’s energy needs, have in the past few decades, grown significantly due to an increase in population, rapid urbanisation and industrilisation efforts.



Speaking at the 6th Ghana Energy Awards (GEA) on November 25, 2022, the deputy energy minister said the power sector for instance, has witnessed increased demand translating to regular investments in transmission lines and bulk supply points, among others.



“In 2007, the discovery of oil, off Ghana’s shores in commercial quantities along with the first production in 2010, put a new dimension on the economy and this important sector continues to witness significant expansion in the upstream and downstream areas,” the Deputy Energy Minister said.



“Ghana remains committed to easing SDG 7 obligations to ensure investment in cleaner renewable energy in our energy mix. At the recently held COP27 summit in Egypt, President Akufo-Addo outdoored Ghana’s energy transition framework”



He explained that the framework will among others guide the country on the path towards energy transition in a just manner and way which does not jeopardize Ghana’s developmental needs.

“Our job in the coming years is to ensure we work toward government’s vision for the power sector which is to secure a safe, reliable and affordable energy that is able to propel Ghana’s industrialisation agenda on a sustainable path,” Amin Adam concluded.







The Ghana Energy Awards was held to recognise the efforts, innovations and excellence of stalwarts in the sector. The awards scheme further seeks to celebrate the tremendous work of competing players under the various award categories.



The 6th edition of the award scheme was under the theme: “Global Decarbonisation: A Just and Equitable Energy Transition in Ghana.”



It was organised by the Energy Media Group, in partnership with GP Business Consulting and endorsed by the Ministry of Energy, World Energy Council Ghana, with validation by Mazars.