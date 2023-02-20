Government's 1D1F is a fantastic project, it has a boomerang effect - KT Hammond

One District One Factory flyer

Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, KT Hammond, has described government's One District, One Factory initiative as a great project.

He explained that the project which seeks to establish a factory in all districts across the country will boost local production which will subsequently, improve the government's industrialization agenda.



Appearing before the vetting committee in parliament on Monday, February 20, 2023, KT Hammond said, "1D1F is fantastic, it's fundamental, it's good. The policy is to ensure that every single district is got a factory and that is towards industrialization."



"[ID1F] it establishes industries. If it establishes industries it has this boomerang effect," the Minister of Trade and Industry-designate added.



It would be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2022 announced that 106 out of 278 factories under his government's 1D1F initiative were operational.



He added that 148 factories were under construction while 24 were at the mobilization stage.



He made this known during the 2022 State of the Nations Address in parliament.

