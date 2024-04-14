Government sets up inter-governmental committee as 14 Global Fund shipment cleared

Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)

Source: GNA

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has cleared 14 out of the 182 containers of medical shipments from the Global Fund stucked at the ports to mitigate HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis for the Health Ministry.

The 14 containers of health commodities, comprising 10 containers of malaria rapid diagnostic tests, one container of malaria injection and three containers of malaria medicine were delivered to the Ministry of Health for onward transmission to the warehouse.



The supplies, including antiretroviral medications for HIV patients, were held at the Tema port due to non-payment of third-party fees, leading to agitation from the public.



Speaking at a short handover ceremony, the Director of the Revenue Policy Division at the Ministry of Finance, George Winful, said government had earlier paid GHS40 million for the medications, but third-party levy led to delay in the release of the containers.



Also, some stakeholders in the health sector were not aware of the new exemption arrangement, which contributed to the delay in clearing the goods.



Mr Winful said to address future delays, an intergovernmental committee was formed by the government after the lessons from the current delays.

The committee include the Ministry of Finance, the Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, and the Ministry of Health.



To guarantee prompt resolutions, he said, the committee will collaborate to handle such issues as they come up.



It is anticipated that the rest of the medications will be delivered to the Ghana Health Service’s warehouses by April 19 at the latest.



The Deputy Commissioner of the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Emmanuel Ohene, said the first batch of medical supplies would help in healthcare delivery.



“I am pleased to report that the first batch of the consignment has been cleared and it is being released to the Ministry of Health for distribution to various health centres across the country.

“These drugs are vital for the survival of our fellow citizens and I am glad that they are now in the hands of those who will put it to very good use,” he stated.



He also encouraged stakeholders and ministries to work with the GRA to take advantage of the new exemption law to clear eligible goods since it would help in avoiding charges and penalties at the port.



He clarified that even though the pharmaceuticals qualified for exemption, their lockup at the port was caused by unpaid obligations, such as third-party clearance fees.



Mr. Ohene reaffirmed that the authority would always prioritise the needs of its clients and encouraged anyone in need of assistance to seek out information on specific tax methods.



“I would want to express our sincere gratitude to the Minister of Finance and all the officials who have contributed to that resolution of this serious national problem,” Alhaji Hafis Adams, Chief Director Ministry of Health, said, adding that about about GHS17 million would be needed to clear the containers.

Currently, some 185 containers at the Tema Port and Kotoka International Airport (KIA) are still waiting to be cleared.



Alhaji Adams said the clearing process was likely to be completed with delivery to the warehouse expected shortly, not later than April 19, 2024.



He denied reports that the Global Fund had suspended delivery of vaccines and medicines to Ghana.



“Global Fund has not suspended its support to the good people of Ghana and Global Fund has no intention of suspending support to the people of Ghana,”Alhaji Adams added.