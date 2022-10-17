Government should have held on with fuel price increment till 2023 - GPRTU

File photo

General Secretary for Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Godfred Abubire has stated that government should have held on till next year before increasing the fuel price, noting very well that times are hard for Ghanaians.

This follows the recent increment in fuel prices.



The Institute for Energy Security (IES) projected that fuel price will increase by October 16, 2022.



This was due to the increases in price of the products on the international market, and the significant decline in the value of the local currency against the American greenback or US dollar.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr. Godfred Abubire said it is possible transport fares will be increased by 40 per cent.

He said anything less than 40 per cent would affect their businesses.



When asked if GPRTU does not care if the passengers can pay or not, he said, “If the situation in Ghana is something to talk about, then there is no need for the review of government fares. The government should have held on for next year after January 2023, but at this last moment that it has reviewed charges and all other things, all the insurance bills will also go up.” “We are looking at the action taken by the government and whatever happens, we will get back to the public,” he said.



Meanwhile, the President of Ghana Committed Drivers Association, Charles Danso also on Atinka TV predicted that the increment in transport fares will be about 18 to 20 per cent and not 4o percent as stated by GPRTU.