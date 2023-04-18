0
Government should take full responsibility for economic hardship – Mahama

John Mahama Matching NPP Boot For Boot John Mahama is a former President

Tue, 18 Apr 2023 Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama called on the government Monday to take full responsibility for the economic hardship Ghanaians are facing and focus on expenditure reduction.

“Ghana is currently on its knees for a bailout with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) amidst intensifying hardships, the rising cost of living, and a depreciating cedi,” he said.

Mr. Mahama, who is contesting the flagbearer position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was addressing party executives in the Krachi East Constituency on his campaign tour.

He urged the government to focus on social intervention programmes and reduce expenditure, taking into consideration that the present IMF programme would be different from all bailouts the country had ever engaged in.

“This will be the first of its kind the nation embarks on an IMF program with debt restructure”.

He said the NDC’s greater concern was that the government rejected every reasonable and constructive suggestion from others on working together for economic improvement.

“Government must stop blaming the Ukraine-Russia war for the economic hardship in the country and explain the exact challenges to the citizenry,’’ he said.

Mahama is expected to visit Krachi, Nkwanta North, and Nkwanta South and end his campaign tour at the Akan Constituency in the Kadjebi District.

Source: GNA
