Government signs SATA declaration on data and digital identity interoperability

Ghana has joined four other African countries to sign as the foundation members of SATA

Ghana has joined four other African countries to sign as the foundation members of the Smart Africa Trust Alliance (SATA) declaration on data and digital identity interoperability.

The other countries are Gabon, Guinea, Tunisia and Zimbabwe. The five countries signed and adopted the declaration at a ministerial breakfast meeting organised by Estonia ICT Cluster and SATA last Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Zimbabwe.



Communications and Digitalisation Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who signed the declaration on behalf of the Government of Ghana, said she was optimistic that the development will improve the uptake and reach of public digital services, private sector integration and national digital platforms patronage.



“The SATA [declaration] also will enhance additional revenues from higher service and platform usage and ensure compliance with requirements from people and companies moving/doing business across borders. More so, it will reduce government bureaucracy when working or travelling in another country, save time and money, create job and entrepreneurial opportunities, as well as provide safer and better service experience in digital services and commerce,” she added.

The SATA declaration was developed to establish the SATA governance arrangements and to launch SATA operations and enable interoperability with Europe and other regions of the world.



SATA is a collaborative initiative aimed at fostering trust and promoting secure and responsible digital transformation in Africa by bringing together various stakeholders, including governments, private sector organisations, civil society and academia to collectively address the challenges and opportunities associated with digitalisation and innovation in the African continent.



Fully aligned with Digital Public Goods (DPG) principles, SATA further aims to contribute to reaching the five-year objectives (2021-26) of the DPG Alliance through the development and implementation of standards, platforms and solutions to accelerate the realisation of Africa’s single digital market with “trust” through cross-border use of digital identities and data.