Government suspends issuance of permits for construction of new cement factories

Government through the Ministry of Trade and Industry has suspended the granting of permits or authorization issuance for the construction of new factories meant for the manufacturing and bagging of cement products.

A statement issued and signed by the Trade Minister Kobina Tahir Hammond noted that all processes leading to granting of such permits have also been suspended until further notice.



The statement further called on regulatory institutions across the country to take note of this directive and comply with it accordingly.



The directive therefore means that stakeholders engaged in the manufacturing and bagging of cement products in the country will no longer be granted the requisite permits to build new factories until further notice.



