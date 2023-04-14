Government to amend components of NPA Act - Herbert Krapa

Herbert Krapah, Deputy Energy Minister

A Deputy Minister of Energy, Herbert Krapah, has disclosed that plans are underway to amend components of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Act to proper position and empower the authority to deal with challenges of the sector and make it a top-tier stakeholder in the oil and gas industry.

According to him, the Act when amended would help address the issues of safety and energy transition in the country.



“Together, we will continue to formulate policies that support the industry’s operations, enabling it to provide essential energy services to the country at large,”



Herbert Krapa said this at the launch of the 25th anniversary celebrations of Engen Ghana Limited on the theme “Celebrating 25 years of Dynamism, Resilience and Sustainable Growth.”



The NPA Act when reviewed would also empower the authority tackle malpractices within the mainstream petroleum sector such as smuggling and premix fuel diversion while providing a more viable business environment for industry players.



The Deputy Minister on his part lauded NPA for its growth and contribution to industries growth since 1998.

Touching on sustainable energy efforts, Herbert Krapah explained that due to the global agenda to shift from the use of fossil fuel to low carbon emission and more sustainable sources of energy, the demand for fossil fuel would dwindle with time.



However, he reiterated government’s commitment to support innovation and sustainability for a fair and equitable transition.



“For instance, our National Energy Transition Framework provides a pathway for the establishment of electric vehicle charging points; for the introduction of biofuels as part of our national petroleum consumption; the promotion of Compressed Natural Gas in transportation and other commercial activities; and promotion of LPG as a cleaner cooking fuel alternative to wood fuels,” he said.



"Government, through the ministry, will continue to work closely with industry players and stakeholders to ensure that regulatory rules are fair, transparent, effective and do not burden the industry,” the deputy minister concluded.



EAN/MA