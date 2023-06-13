Government to borrow whopping GH¢3.79 billion from treasury bills this week

The government of Ghana is expecting to raise an ambitious target of GH¢3.79 billion from the sale of treasury bills this week.
The auction which will be held on June 16, 2023, is expected to get subscriptions from the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day bills.
The target is quite high compared to the subscriptions that the government has secured in the past few weeks.
Even though this week’s auction saw a 6.5% oversubscription, the amount is way lower than the set target for this week.
Last week, the government secured GH¢2.79 billion from the sale of treasury bills in its latest auction on June 12, 2023.
The auction saw an oversubscription of GH¢168.53 million even though interest rates have been rising.
According to the auction results from the Central Bank, the government secured GH¢1.50 billion from the 91-day bill, GH¢982.71 million from the 182-day bill, and GH¢308.36 million from the 364-day bill.
Interest rates, however, increased from 20.25% to 21.26% for the 91-day bill, 22.82% to 23.95% for the 182-day bill, and 27.36 to 27.82 for the 364-day bill.
Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:
SSD/FNOQ
- Real sector to finally benefit from pension funds
- Cocoa prices surge as El Nino threatens production amid Ivory Coast supply concerns
- Ghana needs to unlock full potential of mining, energy sectors – Minister
- SSNIT intensifies drive to insure over 500,000 self-employed workers
- Let’s make efforts to reduce audit infractions - Head of Local Government Service
- Read all related articles