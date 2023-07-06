Government to build 1,000 electric charging stations by 2028 - Amin Adam

File photo of an electric car charging station

Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Mohammed Amin Adam has disclosed that government plans to develop and build some 1,000 electric charging stations across the country by 2028.

According him, the move is aimed at scaling-up Ghana’s electric vehicle position and falls in line with the implementation of an energy transition framework.



Addressing participants at a conference on Climate Finance for Sustainable Transition in Africa, the minister called for increased investment of about $600 million from now until 2070 in order for Ghana to achieve sustainable energy sources under the transition framework.



He highlighted that although the energy transition plan must be carefully planned and executed, the emergence and use of electric vehicles was evident and here to stay.



“With more than 1,000 electric vehicles already in operation across Ghana, government aims to build an additional 1,000 electric charging stations within the next five years to provide the necessary infrastructure to promote EV adoption throughout the country,” Dr Amin Adam noted.



Touching on the regulation of electric vehicles, the Minister of State indicated that the Energy Commission of Ghana has implemented comprehensive guidelines governing manufacturing and usage.



He also emphasised the setting up of car manufacturing firms which were already present and operating in Ghana.

“By establishing the required electric charging stations, the government aims to encourage these companies to produce electric vehicles locally, further supporting the country’s sustainable transportation goals,” Dr Amin Adam said.



“The commitment to set up electric charging stations aligns with Ghana’s broader energy transition plan, which seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance energy efficiency, and promote the use of renewable energy sources,” he added.



