Government to develop strategy on 'future of work' – President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed that government is taking steps to address the future of work in a post-pandemic era, emphasizing on the constant need to upgrade existing skillset.

According to him, the required skills needed to survive in this ravaged world are different from what people are used to and unless there is a significant upgrade, progress would be stalled.



The President who was speaking at this year’s National May Day celebration at the forecourt of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in Accra said: “The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations is working to address a major concern of the future of work. I look forward to a frank and vigorous discussion on the subject to make sure we are ready for the many changes that we need to embrace to develop our economy in these changed times”.



The President also announced that negotiations within the National Tripartite Committee working to establish the minimum wage for 2021 has begun in earnest.



This year’s celebration was on the theme: “Economic Recovery in an Era of Covid-19; The Role of Social Partners.”



He used the occasion to laud the resilience of workers during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the government was working to ensure that no worker was worse off as it took measures to sustain the growth and fiscal stability that the country witnessed in the three years before the pandemic struck.



President Akufo-Addo urged organised labour to work with the government and embrace the many changes that would be adopted in the effort to rebuild and develop the economy post COVID-19.



The President also revealed that Ghana will take delivery of 350,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the COVAX facility on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.



This, according to the President, forms part of moves to vaccinate Ghana’s entire adult population by the end of the year.