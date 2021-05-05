Government to encourage use of local building materials

Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister of Works and Housing

Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister of Works and Housing, has begun a three-day working visit to the Ashanti region with an assurance of the government’s resolve to encourage the use of local materials in the construction industry.

“We are considering the possibility of using local materials such as burnt bricks in the construction of schools, health facilities and other state-owned housing projects,” he noted.



According to the Minister, the decision was borne out of the fact that burnt bricks, in particular, were durable and cost-effective, saying the availability of such construction raw materials could also come with its own added advantages to the nation.



Mr Asenso-Boakye indicated that the use of burnt bricks on a larger scale had the potential to keep the price as low as possible for the benefit of real estate and private developers.



“The Ministry is working assiduously to create many job opportunities along the burnt bricks value chain by encouraging and promoting their use at all levels of the construction industry,” he told the media at Mfensi in the Atwima-Nwabiagya District.

The first day of the visit saw the Minister touring the J.A. Kufour Estate, a 56-housing unit project which is about 70 per cent complete and is funded by the State Housing Company (SHC).



He also visited the site for the SHC-funded Dedesua Affordable Housing Project, which is in the Bosomtwe District, as well as the Vicalex Bricks and Tiles Company in the Atwima-Nwabiagya District.



Mr Asenso-Boakye said the Government would continue to implement viable projects to make housing more affordable to the people.