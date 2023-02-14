1
Government to introduce Excise Duty on mineral water, alcoholic beverages

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government plans to introduce an Excise Duty imposed on a number of essential items once a report by Parliament’s Finance Committee adopts the Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022 dated December 19, 2022.

The duty, according to a Joy Business report would be imposed on Alcoholic Beverages, Sweetened Beverages, Processed Fruit Juices; Spirits, Wines, Mineral Water, Malt Drinks and Electronic Cigarettes.

The report by Parliament’s Finance Committee is also asking the House to approve its request to introduce these taxes which will ensure consumers pay more for these products.

A report by the Committee however explained that the move by government is in line with the objective of this bill which is to first amend the current Excise Duty Act 2014 and make it more relevant to the current developments in the country and rules governed by the ECOWAS.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the current economic crisis, government is seeking to ramp up its revenue generation efforts to shore up the economy.

The Ghana Revenue Authority for instance has embarked on some visitations to various supermarkets and malls across the country to ensure tax compliance.

