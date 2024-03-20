Government to issue GH¢61 billion in Q1 2024; rollover GH¢41.4 billion in short-term maturities

Government aims to meet its financing needs through the issuance of Treasury bills

The government of Ghana plans to issue a gross amount of GH¢61 billion in Treasury bills for the first quarter of 2024 between the period of January to March.

According to the Central Bank, some GH¢41.4 billion of this amount will be used to rollover short-term maturities while the remaining GH¢19.7 billion will serve as fresh issuance to meet financing requirements.



In a notice issued to primary dealers, banks, stockbrokers and the general public, the Bank of Ghana said government aims to meet its financing needs through the issuance of Treasury bills.



These include 91-day, 182-day and 364-day bills which will be issued weekly adding that this will be done through the primary auction with settlement being the transaction date plus one working day.



“Government expects that this January to March 2024 Calendar meets the requirements of market participants,” the notice added.



Meanwhile, new peak in refinancing needs is expected around mid-year 2024.



Since the economic headwinds in the country, government has had to resort to issuance of Treasury bills to meet its financing needs.





MA



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel