Government to make Ghana a regional digital hub - Ursula assures Ghanaians

Communications and Digitalization Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has disclosed government’s intention to make Ghana a regional digital hub on the African continent.
According to her, this forms part of government’s digitalization agenda to harness emerging technologies in the fourth industrial revolution to drive national economic transformation.
Speaking at the Ghana digital economy policy document workshop in Accra, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said the establishment of a digital economy will create sustainable jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the country, as well as, enable the efficient delivery of government’s services.
“We seek to establish an open, secure, hyperconnected and inclusive digital economy that unleashes innovative genius of digital entrepreneurs across various sectors creating sustainable jobs for the youth, enabling efficient delivery of government services and positioning Ghana as a regional digital hub,” she stated.
The Communications and Digitalization Minister further said the creation of a digital economy will help develop a robust and safe micro-economic environment.
Below are the 5 pillars outlined in the digital economy policy document:
- Universal access and connectivity
- Digital skills
- Digital entrepreneurship and innovation
- Digital government
- Data and emerging technologies
Meanwhile, government is engaging stakeholders on the policy document to fine-tune it before it is tabled for approval.
ESA/FNOQ
